Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Banco de Sabadell has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides personal, business, and private banking services in Spain and internationally. The company offers various accounts; deposits and long-term saving plans; cards; investments in exchange and markets, funds, and structured deposits; mortgages and personal loans; auto and technology products renting services; car, house, health, life care, and death insurance; and home banking services.

