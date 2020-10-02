Bank of China (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of China (OTCMKTS:CICOF) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CICOF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bank of China from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. CICC Research raised shares of Bank of China from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Bank of China stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Bank of China has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.49.

