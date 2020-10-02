Bank Of Princeton Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Bank Of Princeton in a research report issued on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 million.

BPRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Bank Of Princeton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of BPRN opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98. Bank Of Princeton has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $122.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Bank Of Princeton’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank Of Princeton in the second quarter valued at $521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

