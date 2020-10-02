Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Bank Ozk from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.
Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.00. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $31.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 33.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 111.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 94.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 47,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 179.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 35,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Bank Ozk Company Profile
Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.
