Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Bank Ozk from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.00. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $31.76.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $238.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 33.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 111.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 94.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 47,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 179.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 35,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

