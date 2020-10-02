BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

BankUnited stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $228.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.68 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

