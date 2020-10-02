Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of BWFG opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $113.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 26,607 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

