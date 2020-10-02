Barclays Trims General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Target Price to $165.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut General Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.19.

General Dynamics stock opened at $138.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. General Dynamics has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 281.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

