Barclays Women in Leadership ETN (NYSEARCA:WIL) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Barclays Women in Leadership ETN (NYSEARCA:WIL) rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.48 and last traded at $71.48. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.89.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barclays Women in Leadership ETN stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays Women in Leadership ETN (NYSEARCA:WIL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Barclays Women in Leadership ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

