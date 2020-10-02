Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BRFH opened at $0.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Barfresh Food Group has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 147.78% and a negative net margin of 123.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barfresh Food Group (BRFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.