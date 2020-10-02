BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

