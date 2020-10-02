Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BASFY. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Basf currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

BASFY stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.24. Basf has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $19.81.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Basf will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

