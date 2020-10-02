BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Signature Aviation PLC provides air transport support services. The Company offers fueling, ground handling, passenger pilot, line maintenance and technical support services, as well as aftermarket facilities such as manufacturing of aircraft equipment. Signature Aviation PLC, formerly known as BBA Aviation plc, is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of BBAVY stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.80. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

