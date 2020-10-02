Beach Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Short Interest Up 41.3% in September

Beach Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,500 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the August 31st total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 463.8 days.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

OTCMKTS:BEPTF opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. Beach Energy has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.93.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2019, it had a production capacity of 29.4 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 326 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved plus probable reserves.

