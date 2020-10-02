Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) Insider Purchases £49,489.66 in Stock

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) insider David Roberts bought 15,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of £49,489.66 ($64,667.01).

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 319 ($4.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a current ratio of 12.93 and a quick ratio of 10.60. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 399.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 399.49. Beazley PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 294.20 ($3.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 634 ($8.28).

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEZ. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Beazley from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Beazley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 487 ($6.36).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

