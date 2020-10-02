Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $20.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.37.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Yerger purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,005.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sue Gove purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $3,880,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,816,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,850,000 after acquiring an additional 846,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,718 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 792,121 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $3,131,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $166,772,000 after acquiring an additional 724,122 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

