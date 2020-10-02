Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.37. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $20.37.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Ann Yerger bought 6,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sue Gove bought 34,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 508.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 20,014 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

