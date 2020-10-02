Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Wedbush

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wedbush from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BBBY. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.31.

BBBY opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.37.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Ann Yerger bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,005.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sue Gove bought 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 159.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 975,534 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 599,618 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 140.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308,811 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 180,213 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 12.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 119,317 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 94.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

