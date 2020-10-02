Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Hits $1.22 on Top Exchanges

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $17.68 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 51.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bella Protocol token can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00011635 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00044112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $536.50 or 0.05119172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009574 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00058243 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00033101 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Bella Protocol Token Profile

BEL is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

Bella Protocol Token Trading

Bella Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

