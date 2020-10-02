Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) a €94.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HSBC set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Independent Research set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €97.18 ($114.33).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

ETR BEI opened at €97.34 ($114.52) on Tuesday. Beiersdorf has a 12 month low of €77.62 ($91.32) and a 12 month high of €109.20 ($128.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion and a PE ratio of 37.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €96.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €95.83.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.