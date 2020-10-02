Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €50.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zalando presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €70.96 ($83.48).

FRA:ZAL opened at €82.58 ($97.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €72.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €57.51. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

