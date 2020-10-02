Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

KGSPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of KGSPY opened at $93.20 on Monday. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $93.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.28.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

