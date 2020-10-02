BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered BGC Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised BGC Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $902.68 million, a P/E ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. BGC Partners had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 42.18%. The business had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth about $6,086,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 35.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 299,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 78,571 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 528,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

