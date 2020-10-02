BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised BHP Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.
Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.27.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
