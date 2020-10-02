BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised BHP Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,540,512 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $374,990,000 after buying an additional 203,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,196,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,405,000 after buying an additional 701,464 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 84.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,788,000 after buying an additional 421,650 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $32,181,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 621,671 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,809,000 after buying an additional 33,771 shares during the period.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

