BidaskClub Downgrades Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.96.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $554.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.69. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, VP Jotin Marango sold 62,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $380,151.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William G. Rice sold 168,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $1,021,790.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,014.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,284 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter worth $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth $62,000. 40.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

