BidaskClub Downgrades Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Strong Sell

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

CHRS stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. Coherus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.03.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.44. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 139.51% and a net margin of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 15,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $273,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $464,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 2,286.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,157,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after buying an additional 1,108,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 48.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,226,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,331,000 after buying an additional 1,048,294 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,970,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after buying an additional 663,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 167.9% in the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,023,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after buying an additional 641,500 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

