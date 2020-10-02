BidaskClub Downgrades Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) to Sell

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BREW opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. Craft Brew Alliance has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $322.69 million, a PE ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

