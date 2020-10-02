BidaskClub Downgrades Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) to Strong Sell

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Iradimed from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Iradimed from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Iradimed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

IRMD stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. Iradimed has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $262.94 million, a P/E ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Iradimed had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iradimed will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $201,357.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,550.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Iradimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Iradimed by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Iradimed by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Iradimed by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Iradimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

