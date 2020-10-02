BidaskClub Downgrades Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Hold

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 485.12 and a beta of 1.17. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $161,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $52,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,550 shares of company stock worth $1,147,494. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

