BidaskClub Lowers Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.77.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 182.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,742,000 after buying an additional 24,523 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.