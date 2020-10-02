BidaskClub Upgrades Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to “Buy”

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.23.
Shares of TCOM opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 1.60. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48.
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.
