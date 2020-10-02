Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Down 2.1%

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $482.53 and last traded at $494.50. 142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $504.92.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Get Biglari alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $488.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.12.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $121.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.50 million for the quarter.

Biglari Company Profile (NYSE:BH.A)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.