BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on BioNano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.30.

BNGO opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $86.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.67. BioNano Genomics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). BioNano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 15,217.90% and a negative net margin of 390.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioNano Genomics will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,151 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

