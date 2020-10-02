Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust (LON:BRIG) Shares Down 3.3%

Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust PLC (LON:BRIG)’s stock price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 174 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.27). Approximately 330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 166.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 158.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.57.

Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust Company Profile (LON:BRIG)

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

