BMO Capital Markets Lowers Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to $10.75

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $11.50 to $10.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.10 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.73.

LUNMF stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 1.83.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $533.30 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.14%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

