BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Trading Down 4.6%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.82. Approximately 2,974,548 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 881,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.