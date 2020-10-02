BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $107.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BHOOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Liberum Capital cut BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup raised BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.00.

BHOOY opened at $94.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 0.79. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $52.73 and a 52 week high of $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76.

About BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

