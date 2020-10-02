Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boston Private Bancorp, through its subsidiaries offers a full range of banking, commercial and residential lending, and trust and investment management services to its domestic and international clientele with a commitment to exceptional service. In the city of Boston, Boston Private Bank & Trust Company offers a First Time Homebuyer program, and “soft second” mortgage financing. Under its Accessible Banking program, the Bank is an active provider of real estate financing for affordable housing, economic development, and small businesses. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BPFH. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.13.

BPFH stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. Boston Private Financial has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $457.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 584,720 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,725,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,595,000 after buying an additional 464,482 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,252,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 267,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

