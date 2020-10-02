Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

BNTGF stock opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.72. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $65.35.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

