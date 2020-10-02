Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

BCO opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.47. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.79. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 99.81%. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,030,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,910,000 after purchasing an additional 705,142 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,152,000 after purchasing an additional 606,149 shares during the period. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,301,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,241,000 after purchasing an additional 473,698 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 550,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 311,251 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 9,428.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 313,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 310,472 shares during the period.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

