Brokerages Set Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Price Target at $10.17

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 81.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

