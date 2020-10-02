Brokerages Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) PT at $34.13

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGE. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

