Brokerages Set Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) PT at $10.31

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.31.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RUTH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 42,721 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 77,579 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 76,053 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 43,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $385.90 million, a PE ratio of -184.17 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

