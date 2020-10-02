Brokerages Set Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) PT at €153.06

Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €153.06 ($180.07).

WDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

ETR WDI opened at €0.80 ($0.94) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $98.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.21. Wirecard has a 1-year low of €0.59 ($0.70) and a 1-year high of €149.75 ($176.18).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

