Brokers Set Expectations for Essentra PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FLRAF)

Essentra PLC (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essentra in a report released on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essentra’s FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Shares of Essentra stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of -0.53. Essentra has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Essentra plc manufactures and supplies specialty plastic, fiber, foam and packaging products. The Company produces plastic molded and adhesive coated foam and metal products, custom bonded fiber and foam components, self adhesive tear tape, labels, products and technologies. Essentra plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

