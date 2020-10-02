Brokers Set Expectations for Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIX. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.69.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 2.26. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 39.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 92,321 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

