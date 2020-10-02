Brokers Set Expectations for Teck Resources Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 27th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

