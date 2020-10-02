Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BIP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.55.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

NYSE:BIP opened at $47.80 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -597.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.1% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.