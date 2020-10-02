Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.75 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BRKL. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $684.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.84 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 5.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,750,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 202,083 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,915,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 145,044 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 411,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 106,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 491.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 112,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 93,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

