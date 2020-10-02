BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Greenpower Motr (NYSE:GP)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Greenpower Motr (NYSE:GP) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Greenpower Motr in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Greenpower Motr from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Greenpower Motr stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. Greenpower Motr has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

In other Greenpower Motr news, CEO Fraser Atkinson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $88,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,023,510.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Greenpower Motr Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

