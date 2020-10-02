BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Greenpower Motr (NYSE:GP)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Greenpower Motr (NYSE:GP) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Greenpower Motr in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Greenpower Motr from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.
Greenpower Motr stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. Greenpower Motr has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $23.45.
Greenpower Motr Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
