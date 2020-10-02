Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

NYSE BBW opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $5.68.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 56,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $183,796.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,949.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

